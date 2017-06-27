Vehicle vs. bicyclist nets a oesignif...

Vehicle vs. bicyclist nets a oesignificant injuriesa in upper Paradise

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Paradise Post

The driver of the Volkswagen was allegedly leaving Chevron around the same the bicyclist was pulling out of Shop and Stop on the other side when the two collided, police say. Paradise >> A traffic collision reported about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday involving a vehicle versus a bicyclist netted “significant” injuries to the bicyclist, Paradise police officer John Wilkey said.

