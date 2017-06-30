Trinca to pass the supervisor torch

Trinca to pass the supervisor torch

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Paradise Post

For the first time in 19 years, someone new will be taking over the title of the Paradise Parks and Recreation Department Supervisor. Mike Trinca, who has filled the position for nearly two decades and worked within the district for 44 years, will have his final days at the end of this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats are doing a great job of destroyin th... 42 min ONE more over Bob... 23
Trump IS the World Largest "Money Launderer! 2 hr Lucky 17
Greta Van Susteren fired from MSNBC 2 hr Number One 2
JUVENILE is as JUVENILE DOES 2 hr Bob Luvs To Lose 13
Would America Rejoice If Mika & Joe Were Shot D... 2 hr GRANDPA NEGGIR NI... 4
Send Neggir-O To Syria To Be Beheaded By His IS... 2 hr GRANDPA NEGGIR NI... 4
JUVENILE CNN & MSNBC Viewership At Critical Low... 2 hr GRANDPA NEGGIR NI... 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,221 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC