Trinca to pass the supervisor torch
For the first time in 19 years, someone new will be taking over the title of the Paradise Parks and Recreation Department Supervisor. Mike Trinca, who has filled the position for nearly two decades and worked within the district for 44 years, will have his final days at the end of this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats are doing a great job of destroyin th...
|42 min
|ONE more over Bob...
|23
|Trump IS the World Largest "Money Launderer!
|2 hr
|Lucky
|17
|Greta Van Susteren fired from MSNBC
|2 hr
|Number One
|2
|JUVENILE is as JUVENILE DOES
|2 hr
|Bob Luvs To Lose
|13
|Would America Rejoice If Mika & Joe Were Shot D...
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NEGGIR NI...
|4
|Send Neggir-O To Syria To Be Beheaded By His IS...
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NEGGIR NI...
|4
|JUVENILE CNN & MSNBC Viewership At Critical Low...
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NEGGIR NI...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC