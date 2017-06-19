Time to let Achieve go
On Tuesday night, the Paradise Unified School District made a rather expected decision when it denied Achieve Charter School's petition to start a high school in Paradise. The 4-0 vote was done with little discussion - which always raises our eyebrows as it relates to the Brown Act.
