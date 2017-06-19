Tehama County Library holds Wonderland-themed tea party benefit
Caitlyn Fingler of Paradise who portrayed Alice takes a look at the table of goodies on Saturday at Alice's Tea Party, a benefit for the Tehama County Library held at the Red Bluff branch. Red Bluff >> Alice in Wonderland came to life Saturday at the Red Bluff branch of the Tehama County Library where the second annual Alice Tea Party was held with everyone from the Queen of Hearts to Alice herself making an appearance.
