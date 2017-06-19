Reading by Design comes to Butte County libraries
Chico >> Butte County Library is beginning its all-ages summer program, Reading by Design, in the months of June and July. The library system has branches in Chico, Biggs, Durham, Gridley, Oroville and Paradise, and all will participate by hosting design-related events and activities.
