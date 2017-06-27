Paradisea s McEtchin officially laid ...

Paradisea s McEtchin officially laid to rest Friday night

Tuesday Jun 20

Paradise >> Decorated World War II veteran and long-time Paradise resident Stanley McEtchin will be officially laid to rest in a memorial service Friday at the Senior Center on Nunneley Road. According to family, the service is open to the public and will be followed by a reception.

