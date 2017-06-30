Paradise man wins third regional Emmy

Paradise man wins third regional Emmy

Friday Jun 30

Chico >> Christopher Allan Smith recently took home his third regional Emmy for filming an “Every 15 Minutes” project. Smith, in the role of director and producer, took home the Northern California award with Sascha Di Pasquale and Jose Juan Uriarte, assistant directors and editors, for their filming of “Connor's Story” set at Castro Valley High School in Alameda County.

