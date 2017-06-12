Paradise High graduates 219 at commen...

Paradise High graduates 219 at commencement ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Paradise Post

Paradise >> Confetti, decorated caps and the traditional lightning of a cigar at the end are staples of most, if not all, Paradise High School commencement ceremonies. On Thursday night under overcast but mostly dry conditions all three facets were present as Paradise's 219 graduates celebrated the ending of one chapter and the beginning of another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mueller to SUBPOENA ALL of Trumps TAX RETURNS! 7 min GRANDPA NICOLAI 30
Not for CONSERVATIVE DUMMIES 12 min GRANDPA NICOLAI 9
Sessions testimony: The vindication of an hones... 20 min GRANDPA NICOLAI 2
Insane Left Finally Takes it to The Next Level 23 min GRANDPA NICOLAI 9
Are they Republicans or Democrats here? 33 min Godfrey 8
america's new faces of hate... 1 hr Bob Will Follow 1
democats Celebrating Shooting Of Republicans 8 hr Grasping at One 3
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Butte County was issued at June 14 at 2:12PM PDT

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,759,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC