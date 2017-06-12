Paradise High graduates 219 at commencement ceremony
Paradise >> Confetti, decorated caps and the traditional lightning of a cigar at the end are staples of most, if not all, Paradise High School commencement ceremonies. On Thursday night under overcast but mostly dry conditions all three facets were present as Paradise's 219 graduates celebrated the ending of one chapter and the beginning of another.
