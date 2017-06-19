Nichols resigns after long absence
Paradise Unified School District could be searching for personnel to fill a position of board trustee after an email from long-standing member Donna Nichols informed the District Superintendent that she would be resigning. Nichols had also held positions on the town Police Chief's Advisory Committee and the Town of Paradise Building Access Appeals Board.
