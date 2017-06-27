News of our Past: Hamilton City wants its own high school
The interior of Richardson's Furniture Store, at Eighth and Main, is seen in the 1930s. Photos like this from the John Nopel and Randy Taylor collections can be seen at the Chico Museum's exhibit, “Chico Through Time.” The museum, at 141 Salem St., is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Competition from surrounding retailers and a sweet deal from the owners of Chico Mall have prompted Longs Drugs to vacate its 26,000 square-foot store in the East 20th Street shopping center and relocate to Paradise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That's BAD NEWS
|14 min
|Separation of One
|40
|The REAL FAKE EXPOSED
|17 min
|Ask One
|6
|SCOTUS votes 9-0 In Favor of Trump
|2 hr
|Godfrey
|11
|Clinton Admin: Press Briefings WerenÂ’t Â‘Necessa...
|5 hr
|Quoting One
|2
|The Left Will Prevail
|5 hr
|Bob Luvs Revolution
|6
|Trump IS the World Largest "Money Launderer!
|14 hr
|Opioid One
|13
|Justice Ginsberg Should recuse herself!
|21 hr
|bobby libtarded fkr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC