McEtchin laid to rest at Senior Cente...

McEtchin laid to rest at Senior Center memorial

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Paradise Post

An iron sculpture was placed next to the podium during Stanley McEtchin's memorial service last Friday night at the senior center in Paradise. McEtchin, who died at the age of 92, was a decorated World War II veteran and recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why the Liberals lost 1 hr bobby libtarded fkr 4
That's BAD NEWS 3 hr Bob Worships Obama 49
Trumpcare; 20K Premiums for 55 yr olds and older. 5 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 2
What being a Liberal Means 6 hr Agreeing with One 6
Uminsured ER Visits to be PAID for by Insured P... 8 hr Take Away One 2
TRUMP Makes AMERICA LOOK BAD 8 hr Who is One 6
democrats Want Russia Thing To Go Away 9 hr democrats in Trou... 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,672 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC