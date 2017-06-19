Heat returns to Paradise, valley region
Paradise >> Little bit of rain this past weekend leads right into another expected heat wave by the weekend as the National Weather Service is calling for triple-digit temperature by Saturday all across the valley. Chico is expected to reach 104 on Sunday, with Oroville and Gridley just over 100 degrees, according to the NWS extended forecast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desperate democrats spend $50 Million in obscur...
|43 min
|Bob Desperate 4 Win
|1
|Top Liberal democrat Arrested For Raping Boy
|4 hr
|Smile 4 the Camer...
|2
|Trump's Entire Team is Under Investigation!
|4 hr
|GRANDPA and Terry...
|7
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|8 hr
|Eclipsing One
|7
|Obama' bundler Terrence Patrick Bean, arrested ...
|23 hr
|Godfrey
|2
|Even Liberals Are Worried About Liberal Extremism
|23 hr
|Bob Is A Psycho
|1
|Question- Why do liberal democrat women defend ...
|Sun
|Liberals Abuse Women
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC