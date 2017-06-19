Heat returns to Paradise, valley region

Heat returns to Paradise, valley region

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Paradise Post

Paradise >> Little bit of rain this past weekend leads right into another expected heat wave by the weekend as the National Weather Service is calling for triple-digit temperature by Saturday all across the valley. Chico is expected to reach 104 on Sunday, with Oroville and Gridley just over 100 degrees, according to the NWS extended forecast.

Excessive Heat Warning for Butte County was issued at June 19 at 2:41PM PDT

