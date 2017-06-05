District to make decision on Achieve
Paradise>> While all institutions within Paradise Unified School District have opened their classroom doors to let the students out for summer vacation, the district itself will have to address looming concerns surrounding the expansion of Achieve Charter School. Another chapter in the drawn-out decision will come to an end as the PUSD Board of Trustees will again vote on Achieve's future at the meeting scheduled for June 20. The school currently serves kindergarten through eighth graders but has been planning to build a high school component at a separate location; beginning with freshman and sophomore classes and then adding upperclassmen as those inaugural classes advance.
