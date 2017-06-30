Construction starts on Chico VA clinic

Thursday Jun 29

Laura Page, district representative for Congressman Doug LaMalfa, Thursday presents a flag that was flown over the nation's Capitol for the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic at 2000 Concord Ave. in Chico. Chico >> More than 9,000 veterans and their families are expected to benefit from the new $43 million Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic that broke ground Thursday in Meriam Park in east Chico.

