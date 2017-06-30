Balancing life on and off the track
Across the country, the glow of grandstand lights and sound of loud motors ripping through the hot weekend evenings are bound to lead you to sprint cars racing laps around speedways. If, in the last 30 years, you've been to a gathering on the West Coast of the winged speedy cars, there's a good chance that you've been at the same race as Kyle Hirst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders Wife Wanted Disabled Group Home ...
|2 hr
|Fred Fcksteak
|3
|Scarborough’s Intern Lori Klausutis, found dead...
|2 hr
|Fred Fcksteak
|2
|ADD BLACKMAILER to HIS RESUME
|3 hr
|Frank Savage
|5
|Would America Rejoice If Mika & Joe Were Shot D...
|5 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|NO POINT in ARGUING WITH an IDIOT
|9 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|7
|That's BAD NEWS
|9 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|66
|Bernie Sanders Missing
|9 hr
|bobby libtarded fkr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC