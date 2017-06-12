37 Wolverines walk at graduation
Paradise>> “It's been quite a ride and adventure to say the least,” said Ridgeview Principal Mike Lerch to friends and family of the 37 graduates honored at their end of the year ceremony. The nearly full stands of the Paradise Performing Arts Center cheered loudly as each of the students were presented their diplomas marking the end of their public education.
