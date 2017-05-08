Witness recounts multi-car crash Saturday on Skyway
Two helpful passersby and a California Highway Patrol officer sustained serious injuries in the Saturday evening incident on the Skyway in which two allegedly drunken drivers plowed into a CHP vehicle protecting a broken down pickup. Paradise native Ryan Wall said that he was heading home to Chico with his friend Tyler Motherwell after visiting family in Paradise, when they spotted an older GMC pickup with its hazard lights on near Cliffhanger Road.
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French are SMARTER than AMERICANS, SAD
|32 min
|Bob Luvs The French
|14
|The "COLLAPSE" of the Criminal "House of Trump"...
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|9
|"Obamacare" was a lie.
|3 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|Letter: Code enforcement officer goes too far (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Bob Wants Attention
|35
|democrats Eat Abortion Fetus
|22 hr
|Bob Eats Baby Fetus
|1
|Obama knew Flynn was compromised?
|23 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|PHS to honor Tim Pata (Sep '10)
|May 6
|Charles U Farley
|12
