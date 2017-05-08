Witness recounts multi-car crash Satu...

Witness recounts multi-car crash Saturday on Skyway

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Two helpful passersby and a California Highway Patrol officer sustained serious injuries in the Saturday evening incident on the Skyway in which two allegedly drunken drivers plowed into a CHP vehicle protecting a broken down pickup. Paradise native Ryan Wall said that he was heading home to Chico with his friend Tyler Motherwell after visiting family in Paradise, when they spotted an older GMC pickup with its hazard lights on near Cliffhanger Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
French are SMARTER than AMERICANS, SAD 32 min Bob Luvs The French 14
The "COLLAPSE" of the Criminal "House of Trump"... 1 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 9
"Obamacare" was a lie. 3 hr Godfrey 1
News Letter: Code enforcement officer goes too far (Mar '09) 8 hr Bob Wants Attention 35
democrats Eat Abortion Fetus 22 hr Bob Eats Baby Fetus 1
Obama knew Flynn was compromised? 23 hr Godfrey 1
News PHS to honor Tim Pata (Sep '10) May 6 Charles U Farley 12
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC