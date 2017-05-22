Town decision on marijuana needs review

Town decision on marijuana needs review

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Paradise Post

Pot gardening was back on the Town Council's agenda recently. Weed, that is, the controversial now legal-in-California recreational plant that alters one's reality for a time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morally Bankrupt Fox Fake Alt Facts NEWS PUSHES... 37 min BrainDEADgadfly 1
California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie... 2 hr a-citizen 1
TRUMP Excludes "US PRESS" at Saudi/Tillerson Pr... 3 hr a-citizen 4
Trump's Comrade Gen Flynn DENIES Senate Subpoen... 3 hr Old Bob the SLOB 10
There is No Future in "Living in the Lie". Fox ... 3 hr The eyes Of a Nut... 3
You smart Libs. Who Murdered Seith Rich 18 hr Godfrey 1
U forgot one thing Seith Rich's Murder 18 hr RealCitizeReallyR... 15
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC