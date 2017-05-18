Sweet fun for all at Chocolate Festival in Paradise
Paradise>> Laughing faces resurfaced covered in whipped cream and chocolate as the contests plunged back into their pies between breaths to see who could finish theirs first at the 12th annual Chocolate Festival. The pie eating contest was among many of the activities going on during the all-day event at the Terry Ashe Recreation Center.
