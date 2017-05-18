Sweet fun for all at Chocolate Festiv...

Sweet fun for all at Chocolate Festival in Paradise

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: Mercury-Register

Paradise>> Laughing faces resurfaced covered in whipped cream and chocolate as the contests plunged back into their pies between breaths to see who could finish theirs first at the 12th annual Chocolate Festival. The pie eating contest was among many of the activities going on during the all-day event at the Terry Ashe Recreation Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DESPERATE TRUMP Hires White Nationalist Correy ... 1 hr a-citizen 5
TRUMP DUPED BY RUSSIANS, Surprise, Surprise! 1 hr a-citizen 43
Destroying Donald Trump is all that matters! 3 hr Bob Does Not Know 1
Real Spy connected to Hillary arrested 3 hr Double Standard One 5
Top Obama Official Arrested For TREASON! 4 hr Bob Is Guilty 2
Clintons & Obama did the Russian Collusion 18 hr Godfrey 1
Donald J Trump Senior HAS NRVER reigned from hi... 19 hr Bobs Off The Deep... 4
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC