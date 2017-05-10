Summer-like temperatures expected through Thursday
Paradise >> The National Weather Service is calling for a bright and sunny work week, meaning that at least for a while the rain has been replaced with mid to upper 80s expected temperatures through Thursday in Paradise. A warm week typically means that outdoor activity should be limited.
