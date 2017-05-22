SILVA: Achieve leadership deserves be...

SILVA: Achieve leadership deserves better

On Tuesday night, the Paradise Unified School District held a public meeting on the proposal for Achieve Charter High School - which is a mere formality, because the board will deny it. And the only trustee with the guts to defend Achieve's record to the union has had to bow out of the discussion because of teacher's union pressure.

