Saturday car show to also offer vision testing

Whether you're looking for a cool paint job, unlimited pancakes or to check your vision, Saturday's car show in the parking lot of the Senior center will bring someone for the whole family. For the first time in two years, the Classic Cruisers of Paradise will be holding the show for automobile enthusiast and residents to attend.

