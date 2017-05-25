Saturday car show to also offer vision testing
Whether you're looking for a cool paint job, unlimited pancakes or to check your vision, Saturday's car show in the parking lot of the Senior center will bring someone for the whole family. For the first time in two years, the Classic Cruisers of Paradise will be holding the show for automobile enthusiast and residents to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self Destructive SECRETS LEAKER TRUMP still pla...
|1 hr
|BoBs everywhere
|13
|Montana RepubliKLAN Gianforte CRIMINALLY ASSAUL...
|2 hr
|Bob Needs A Lesson
|3
|NATO Leaders TRY tohold Back LAUGHS at TRUMP SP...
|2 hr
|Bob Is A Fool
|3
|The SAVAGE keeps on EMBARRASSING AMERICA
|3 hr
|a-citizen
|10
|Greg Gianforte Slams Press Monkey
|4 hr
|Bob Is A Coward
|2
|PUTIN LOVES WHAT trump DOES
|5 hr
|Godfrey
|2
|Donald J Trump, President of the United States
|6 hr
|Bobby the fascist...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC