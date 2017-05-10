Residents welcome return of the market
Market goers trickled into the corner of the Paradise Alliance church on Tuesday afternoon to mingle and purchase produce at the first farmer's market of the season. Stacks of strawberries, fresh squeezed juice and flowers by the dozen were all on display down the alley of canopies as the first farmer's market of the year kicked off in the corner of the Paradise Alliance Church parking lot on Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Thug Is Now A Former Texas Thug
|6 min
|Bob Leaks Blood
|1
|Feinstein’s Husband Wins Near-Bil $ CA Contract
|15 min
|a-citizen
|2
|TRUMP DUPED BY RUSSIANS, Surprise, Surprise!
|18 min
|a-citizen
|20
|RepubliKLAN PresiDUNCE Trump; WE WANT YOUR COME...
|22 min
|a-citizen
|2
|Why ISN'T Fox Fake News, aka Trump's Pravda, Re...
|26 min
|a-citizen
|2
|Was Sean SPLICER Peeing in the Bushes or WHAT?
|29 min
|a-citizen
|7
|Man deported 15 times. 6yr old critical
|38 min
|a-citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC