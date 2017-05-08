Quota Clubs join together to make tra...

Quota Clubs join together to make transitioning for homelessness a little fresher

Monday May 1

Quota Club members from Oroville Paradise and Gridley gathered at Curves in Oroville to assemble Buckets of Love, which hold cleaning products for people transitioning from homelessness. There's the Sea of Love, which is a song, and there's the City of Love, which is Paris, and then there's Buckets of Love, which was team effort among Butte County Quota Clubs to make moving into a new home a little bit brighter for those in need.

