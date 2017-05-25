PPRD conducting study for bike park

Wednesday Read more: Paradise Post

Paradise>> Paradise Parks and Recreation District is currently conducting a feasibility study on building a community bike park. Mike Trinca, PPRD manager, pointed out that while feasibility studies don't always lead to action, the district is seriously considering what it will take to get plans for a park together.

