PPRD conducting study for bike park
Paradise>> Paradise Parks and Recreation District is currently conducting a feasibility study on building a community bike park. Mike Trinca, PPRD manager, pointed out that while feasibility studies don't always lead to action, the district is seriously considering what it will take to get plans for a park together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Gianforte Slams Press Monkey
|39 min
|Godfrey
|1
|Self Destructive SECRETS LEAKER TRUMP still pla...
|44 min
|Bob Luvs Sigmund
|12
|The SAVAGE keeps on EMBARRASSING AMERICA
|54 min
|Godfrey
|9
|PUTIN LOVES WHAT trump DOES
|1 hr
|Godfrey
|2
|Donald J Trump, President of the United States
|2 hr
|Bobby the fascist...
|1
|NATO Leaders TRY tohold Back LAUGHS at TRUMP SP...
|7 hr
|TrumpTheStooge
|1
|Trump, the RepubliKLAN THUG, Bullies European L...
|7 hr
|TrumpTheStooge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC