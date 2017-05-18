Positions vary at Oroville job fair T...

Positions vary at Oroville job fair Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Mercury-Register

The Boys & Girls Club will be among agencies looking for employees at Thursday's job fair in Oroville. Oroville Boys & Girls Club recreation counselor Shane Thomas and education and workforce coordinator Kandia Meanes, left, hop in the Boys & Girls Club van with teen center director Lisa Spiegler, right, Monday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the North Valley in Oroville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This is Starting to sound like Civil War. 2 hr Godfrey 1
TRUMP DUPED BY RUSSIANS, Surprise, Surprise! 3 hr Bob Destroys All 56
DESPERATE TRUMP Hires White Nationalist Correy ... 4 hr Bob Hates Shakesp... 7
Destroying Donald Trump is all that matters! 12 hr Bob Does Not Know 1
Real Spy connected to Hillary arrested 12 hr Double Standard One 5
Top Obama Official Arrested For TREASON! 13 hr Bob Is Guilty 2
Clintons & Obama did the Russian Collusion Thu Godfrey 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC