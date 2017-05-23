Paradise man dies in Neal Road crash

Paradise man dies in Neal Road crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A California High Patrol accident report said that around 9:17 p.m. the 1994 Honda Accord was heading eastbound on Neal Road, about four miles east of Highway 99, when it drifted across the westbound lane and off the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FOX Fake News was FORCED to REDACT False Seth R... 10 min FOXbustedAGAINasFAKE 1
Seth Rich WAS ASSASSINATED 11 min Bob Keeps Quiet 3
Was Seth Rich Murdered By Sean Hannity for a st... 22 min ProveTheNegative 3
Trump's Comrade Gen Flynn DENIES Senate Subpoen... 1 hr Drain this One 11
RUSSIANS WON THE ELECTION FOR trump 1 hr Liberals are sick 2
TRUMP Excludes "US PRESS" at Saudi/Tillerson Pr... 2 hr An American Traitor 5
Morally Bankrupt Fox Fake Alt Facts NEWS PUSHES... 3 hr BrainDEADgadfly 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC