Paradise man arrested after four hour standoff
A Paradise man was arrested by Paradise Police on Wednesday morning on six charges after a four hour standoff, precipitated when he allegedly attempted to kill a family member at a home on Vineyard Drive. According to police at about 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at 1865 Vineyard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clintons & Obama did the Russian Collusion
|2 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|Donald J Trump Senior HAS NRVER reigned from hi...
|2 hr
|Bobs Off The Deep...
|4
|The 45th President of the USA in Mental BREAKDO...
|3 hr
|Bob Is A Liar
|2
|Top Obama Official Arrested For TREASON!
|3 hr
|Bob Luvs The Chinese
|1
|"DON'T COME HERE" says Israel to ANTI-SMITE TRUMP!
|4 hr
|Bob Hates The Jews
|3
|Trump, The Victimizer of Working People IS NOW ...
|4 hr
|A Real Citizen
|1
|ConservaKLANSMAN and White Nationalist LIAR ROG...
|4 hr
|a-citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC