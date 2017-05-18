Paradise man arrested after four hour...

Paradise man arrested after four hour standoff

A Paradise man was arrested by Paradise Police on Wednesday morning on six charges after a four hour standoff, precipitated when he allegedly attempted to kill a family member at a home on Vineyard Drive. According to police at about 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at 1865 Vineyard.

