Foothill air quality unhealthy for some today
Paradise >> The air quality is expected to be unhealthy today for some people in Paradise and the Butte County foothills. The Butte County Air Quality Management District says sensitive groups - children, the elderly and people with chronic lung or heart problems - should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The SAVAGE keeps on EMBARRASSING AMERICA
|4 min
|Growup Bobby
|2
|Self Destructive SECRETS LEAKER TRUMP still pla...
|49 min
|Bob Luvs Excrement
|4
|NATO Leaders TRY tohold Back LAUGHS at TRUMP SP...
|1 hr
|TrumpTheStooge
|1
|Trump, the RepubliKLAN THUG, Bullies European L...
|1 hr
|TrumpTheStooge
|1
|TRUMP Destroys Intelligence Relationships with ...
|2 hr
|TrumpIsSADsadSAD
|1
|Montana RepubliKLAN Gianforte CRIMINALLY ASSAUL...
|2 hr
|bob is a sick lib
|2
|Advertisers LEAVING FAKE FOX News over Sean Han...
|2 hr
|bob is a sick lib
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC