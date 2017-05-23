Foothill air quality unhealthy for so...

Foothill air quality unhealthy for some today

Paradise >> The air quality is expected to be unhealthy today for some people in Paradise and the Butte County foothills. The Butte County Air Quality Management District says sensitive groups - children, the elderly and people with chronic lung or heart problems - should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

