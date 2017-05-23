Coroner identifies man killed in Neal Road crash

The Butte County Coroner's Office identified the man who died last Thursday night after crashing his car on Neal Road as Dakota Mays-Keillor, 27 of Paradise. A California High Patrol accident report said that around 9:17 p.m. the 1994 Honda Accord was heading eastbound on Neal Road, about four miles east of Highway 99, when it drifted across the westbound lane, off the roadway and into a tree.

