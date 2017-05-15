Coffeea s On to close doors after 15 ...

Coffeea s On to close doors after 15 years.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Paradise Post

The caffeine scene on the Ridge is set to change, as Sunday will be the final day of business for Coffee's On, the long standing shop located in downtown Paradise. The owners of the shop, Barbara and O.Jay On, who also own Chico Dermatology said that the decision to sell the property in Paradise isn't due to financial reasons but personal instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The "TRUMP TAPES"; What did he REALLY say and W... 38 min a-citizen 2
Subpoenas Coming For TRUMP TAPES! 41 min a-citizen 3
President's Private meetings r Highly Classified 42 min a-citizen 6
To The RepubliKLANS, and thier coPARTS the Repu... 1 hr Bob Will Regret It 3
TRUMP DUPED BY RUSSIANS, Surprise, Surprise! 3 hr Something Wrong W... 31
Who owns The Washington Post? 4 hr Godfrey 1
Mrs Clinton would be Impeached for doing what T... 6 hr Bob Luvs His Queen 2
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,063,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC