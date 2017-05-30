Clark Road straightening means delays for now
A $29 million project is underway on Clark Road south of Paradise that will take some of the curves out of the road, but for now it has meant delays of up to 20 minutes, according to motorists. Caltrans puts the likely delays at half that.
