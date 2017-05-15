Cinderella comes to PPAC

Cinderella comes to PPAC

The magical tale of a young girl losing a slipper and finding true love will be performed at the Paradise Performing Arts Center, as the Northern California Ballet Company presents Cinderella. The company directed by Trudi Angel works to put on two different show each year.

