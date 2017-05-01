CHP officer hurt in multi-car Skyway ...

CHP officer hurt in multi-car Skyway crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Mercury-Register

Paradise >> A California Highway Patrol officer was hurt Saturday night when a man driving a Tesla crashed into the officer's parked patrol vehicle near Paradise, according to the CHP. The officer was outside his patrol vehicle helping a motorist whose car broke down on Skyway, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BITTER Melania tells Trump; Resign or it's DIVO... 3 hr FoolishChilsDon 1
Bitter Hillary Still Blaming Everyone But Herself 3 hr Bob Is A Screw Up 2
Mrs. Clinton WON the Popular VOTE by 3,000,000 ... 7 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 4
100 days 1000 LIES 8 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 3
Mr Trump, I've study Andrew Jackson. You Are No... 10 hr AndrewJohnson 1
President TRUMP gets a F in American History! 10 hr AndrewJohnson 1
Champion of IGNORANCE RepubliCON Trump, when as... 11 hr PutinsPuppyDon 4
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC