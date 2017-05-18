Bike trail renamed after historical figure
An active group of community members rejoiced last Tuesday night as the Town Council voted 5-0 in favor of renaming the bike trail, the Yellowstone Kelly Heritage Trail; a project that they hope will keep the history of one former Ridge resident alive. The Yellowstone Kelly Committee has been gathering sponsors from the community to fundraise for plaques to be placed on the pathway that will give information, not only about Kelly, but also other historical town figures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DESPERATE TRUMP Hires White Nationalist Correy ...
|1 min
|Bob Hates Shakesp...
|7
|TRUMP DUPED BY RUSSIANS, Surprise, Surprise!
|7 min
|Bobs Trump Derang...
|53
|Destroying Donald Trump is all that matters!
|7 hr
|Bob Does Not Know
|1
|Real Spy connected to Hillary arrested
|8 hr
|Double Standard One
|5
|Top Obama Official Arrested For TREASON!
|8 hr
|Bob Is Guilty
|2
|Clintons & Obama did the Russian Collusion
|23 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|Donald J Trump Senior HAS NRVER reigned from hi...
|23 hr
|Bobs Off The Deep...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC