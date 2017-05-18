Bike trail renamed after historical figure

An active group of community members rejoiced last Tuesday night as the Town Council voted 5-0 in favor of renaming the bike trail, the Yellowstone Kelly Heritage Trail; a project that they hope will keep the history of one former Ridge resident alive. The Yellowstone Kelly Committee has been gathering sponsors from the community to fundraise for plaques to be placed on the pathway that will give information, not only about Kelly, but also other historical town figures.

