Annual fishing derby free to children
Paradise folklore says that the Aquatic Park Pond, also known as the Duck Pond, once briefly housed an illegally dumped sturgeon. While the odds of catching a fish that can grow up to 20 feet long might be low, the odds of taking home a Rainbow Trout from the annual Paradise Recreation and Park District's Fishing Derby this Saturday are pretty high.
