Achieve Charter hearing is latest ste...

Achieve Charter hearing is latest step in saga

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Paradise Post

A special hearing for Achieve Charter school was held during a regular Paradise Unified School District Board of Trustee meeting. While no action was taken by the trustees, the proposed extension of the school will be voted on again next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sean Hannity's Mom won't look at him. She pukes... 21 min Do Not Take One 3
Trump Budget to Granny; No Medicare, No Food St... 38 min bob is a sick lib 2
Trump's COMRADE FLYNN gets 2 More Subpoenas! 3 hr CitizenRadicalPerv 3
It's Confirmed, All ConservaTURD RepubliKLAN Is... 4 hr FakeFoxNewsLIES 1
Glad The Russians Won Elec 4 Trump 4 hr Bob Luvs Iran 4
A Face Even A Mother Would Cringe At 5 hr Bob Luvs Debbie 1
"TRUTH NEWS" is Pounding "FOX FAKE NEWS" in the... 5 hr TruthOverFakeNews 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC