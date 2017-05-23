Achieve Charter hearing is latest step in saga
A special hearing for Achieve Charter school was held during a regular Paradise Unified School District Board of Trustee meeting. While no action was taken by the trustees, the proposed extension of the school will be voted on again next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Hannity's Mom won't look at him. She pukes...
|21 min
|Do Not Take One
|3
|Trump Budget to Granny; No Medicare, No Food St...
|38 min
|bob is a sick lib
|2
|Trump's COMRADE FLYNN gets 2 More Subpoenas!
|3 hr
|CitizenRadicalPerv
|3
|It's Confirmed, All ConservaTURD RepubliKLAN Is...
|4 hr
|FakeFoxNewsLIES
|1
|Glad The Russians Won Elec 4 Trump
|4 hr
|Bob Luvs Iran
|4
|A Face Even A Mother Would Cringe At
|5 hr
|Bob Luvs Debbie
|1
|"TRUTH NEWS" is Pounding "FOX FAKE NEWS" in the...
|5 hr
|TruthOverFakeNews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC