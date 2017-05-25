a Outside Mullingara takes a chance o...

a Outside Mullingara takes a chance on love

Paradise >> “A man lives long in his native place.” This old Irish adage does not consider if he lives alone or has taken a chance on love. Theatre On the Ridge in Paradise addresses this question with a delightful romantic comedy, “Outside Mullingar,” which opens June 1 and runs through June 24. “Outside Mullingar” was written by John Patrick Shanley and premiered on Broadway in 2014.

