Yerman crowned Miss Gold Nugget, 2017
Destiny Voboril dances with escort Jason Jarocki during the dance promenade portion of the Gold Nugget Day's opening ceremony. Paradise >> One of the longest running traditions in Paradise kicked off Thursday night with the annual Gold Nugget Queen Coronation at the Paradise Performing Arts Center.
