Visitors and locals turn out for annual PRPD egg hunt
The countdown from a megaphone silenced hundreds of families on the Paradise Intermediate School campus, as the children waited for the command to rush forward and start collecting Easter eggs on Saturday morning. When the official yelled they could begin, three different fields became covered with children chasing the eggs and parents cheering them on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Earth to TRUMP; No Taxes, NO Tax Reform! No Tax...
|7 hr
|Only
|3
|democrats Can't Even Win By Cheating
|7 hr
|Bob Will Never Learn
|1
|North Korea Can Do The World Good By Nuking San...
|8 hr
|Bob Is Going Away...
|4
|He will START A WAR to DISTRACT
|9 hr
|Bob Should Be Burned
|14
|Is Chelsea 'Clintons' real dad Webster Hubbell
|18 hr
|a-citizen
|4
|"There is no such thing as part freedom" Nelson...
|18 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|3
|Obama Lied And Syrians DIED
|Mon
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|3
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC