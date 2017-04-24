Three hurt including one major injury in South Avenue crash Saturday

Corning >> Three people were injured, including a 63-year-old Paradise man who was flown to Enloe Medical Center in Chico with major injuries, following a crash at 9:50 a.m. Saturday on South Avenue. Jimmy Dale Ellison Sr. was driving west on South Avenue, west of Woodson Avenue when he allowed the vehicle to drift off the road.

