Road tax would bring $13 million a year for Butte County roads, transit
The gas tax and vehicle license fee increases approved by the Legislature this month would bring almost $13 million a year to Butte County for 10 years. Senate Bill 1 still has to be signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, but as he lobbied extensively for it so he's expected to do so.
