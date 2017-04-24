Road tax would bring $13 million a ye...

Road tax would bring $13 million a year for Butte County roads, transit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Mercury-Register

The gas tax and vehicle license fee increases approved by the Legislature this month would bring almost $13 million a year to Butte County for 10 years. Senate Bill 1 still has to be signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, but as he lobbied extensively for it so he's expected to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberals fear open debate - Undermine Freedom o... 3 min Bob Luvs His Revo... 3
EvangeliKLANS in Congress push for UNCONSTITUTI... 25 min Bob Is Nuts 10
Berkeley Police Plan High Visibility Thursday- 43 min Get Ready Bob 1
Hell Freezes Over - ACLU defends Coulter! 2 hr Get Ready Bob 1
Bob Mulholland would join Jihad and Caliphate 2 hr Bob Luvs His Caliph 1
The Face Of the Democrat Party-? 3 hr Bob Does A Good Job 1
Border Ranchers in 4 Mexican Border States have... 3 hr Bob Has No More E... 6
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC