Rebuilt garden on St. John tour claims a couple of different personalities
Christine Bond sits Wednesday in a section of her west Chico garden that reflects her unique spirit. It is one of four gardens on the St. John Episcopal Church garden tour May 6. St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church's 34th annual Garden Tour is planned 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6 in Chico.
