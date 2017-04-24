Paradise police searching for runaway...

Paradise police searching for runaway teen

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The Paradise Police Department is searching for a teen runaway who they suspect may be in Oroville or Berry Creek. Brianna Close, 15, is described as a 5-foot-6 white female with hazel eyes and brown hair.

