Paradise police report man arrested after chase

Tuesday Apr 4

Paradise police arrested a man on several charges late Sunday night after he allegedly ran from police following a car chase. According to a press release, Bennie Edward Dickinson, 47, was allegedly driving erratically in the area of Pearson and Stearns roads.

