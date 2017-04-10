Paradise police report man arrested after chase
Paradise police arrested a man on several charges late Sunday night after he allegedly ran from police following a car chase. According to a press release, Bennie Edward Dickinson, 47, was allegedly driving erratically in the area of Pearson and Stearns roads.
