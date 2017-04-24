Paradise man found guilty of dog theft
Paradise >> A Butte County jury on Tuesday found a Paradise man guilty of stealing a neighbor's dog. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Frank Panek was found guilty of misdemeanor petty theft of lost property and petty theft of a dog in an incident that occurred last August.
