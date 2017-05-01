Paradise Gold Nugget Days a celebrati...

Paradise Gold Nugget Days a celebration for all

Some contestants had more success than others as they led their donkeys through the obstacle course at the annual Donkey Derby. Paradise Gold Nugget Days has been celebrated in town with events over the course of multiple days since the inaugural GND days in April 1959.

