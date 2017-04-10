Out With the Dogs: We turned 21

Out With the Dogs: We turned 21

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Paradise Post

Every year in January, I diligently sit down and mark my new calendar with important dates for the coming year. In this way, I can keep track of my friends' and critters' birthdays and other life milestones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abedin is Hillary's favorite bed partner 1 hr Godfrey 1
Elizabeth Warren & Schumer did it in a bathroom. 1 hr Godfrey 1
Bill Clinton and O had a secret date. 1 hr Godfrey 1
Susan Rice went down on a Russian 1 hr Godfrey 1
O's new boyfriend is Caitlyn Marie Jenner 2 hr Godfrey 1
Hillary Clinton had Sex With Joe Biden 2 hr Godfrey 1
Trumps sons to LOSE National Security Clearance! 2 hr -- Crack Rabbit -- 13
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,040 • Total comments across all topics: 280,320,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC