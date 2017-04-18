Out With the Dogs: A dog is a dog; purebred or not
I bought my first purebred dog, a golden retriever, in the early seventies. I still had my childhood dog, Suzy Q, pictured here; a cocker mix that was older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|‘DREAMER’ MOLESTED 7-Yr OLD GIRL IN N. C.
|55 min
|Godfrey
|1
|I Bet at London UK Bookies $100 at 5-1 odds, Tr...
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Why does NOT Trump live in the EXECUTIVE MANSION?
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|1,081
|Trump HATES DEMOCRACY
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|4
|ConservaTURDS, Sexual Assault/Harrasment is NOT...
|2 hr
|Bob Hates Children
|4
|commander in chief? haha!!!
|6 hr
|fakeFACTSnewsFOX
|9
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC