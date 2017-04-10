NWS says NorCal on pace for wettest year on record
Paradise >> The National Weather Service is predicting three storms, roughly back-to-back will be making their way to the Pacific region, the third expected to bring the heaviest amount of precipitation to Paradise and Northern California. While Paradise and De Sabla are just under 85 inches of rainfall this season, Northern California as a whole is less than one inch of breaking the record for the wettest year since 1982-82, the NWS said via the San Francisco Chronicle this week.
